Kenya: Baptism By Fire - Nakhumicha the Bukusu Girl!

opinion

Until 2022, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha remained relatively unknown outside her native Trans-Nzoia County.

Her political activities, including two unsuccessful attempts at securing the seat of Woman Representative, were largely confined to local awareness.

However, her trajectory changed dramatically in 2022 when President William Ruto appointed her to lead the nation's health docket. This elevation thrust her into the national spotlight, marking a major shift in her public profile.

Yet, Nakhumicha's newfound prominence was not without its share of controversies. In July of last year, she found herself embroiled in a dispute over the purported transfer of the Matisi OCS, a move met with scrutiny given the police force's jurisdiction outside her realm of influence.

The ongoing doctors' strike, now in its third agonising week, has become the litmus test of Nakhumicha's leadership.

Sleepless nights haunt her as every effort to quell the unrest proves futile, with calls for her dismissal and resignation ringing louder with each passing day.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino's motion of impeachment looms ominously, threatening to add another layer of complexity to Nakhumicha's already tumultuous journey.

The medical professionals reiterated their stance on Wednesday, stating that they would not return to work unless the government addressed all their grievances.

This declaration came hot on the heels of the government's announcement that it had disbursed Ksh2.4 billion to recruit interns, proposing a monthly salary of Ksh70,000--markedly lower than a net of Ksh150,000 demanded by the medical practitioners.

Meanwhile, the Employment and Labour Relations Court intervened, ordering the doctors to halt their strike. In a contradictory move, Felix Koskei, head of the Public Service, advised medical interns to collect their appointment letters following the disbursement of the funds.

However, Davji Atellah, the secretary-general of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), cautioned interns against accepting the letters, adding a layer of complication to the situation.

According to a circular issued by the SRC on March 13, medical interns, including medical officers, pharmacists, and dental officers, were slated to receive stipends ranging from Sh47,000 to Sh70,000, while nursing officers and clinical officers were set to receive between Sh35,000 and Sh50,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto has remained silent on the ongoing industrial action by medical professionals. Nonetheless, reports suggest that he has instructed the Health and Treasury ministries to address the matter before his return from West Africa, where he is currently.

Born in 1979, CS Nakhumicha defies convention as a procurement and logistics specialist with a unique academic journey, obtaining a pharmacy degree from a Turkish university through online study.

However, questions arise over the recognition of her credentials, igniting fiery debates across social media platforms recently.

Her assertion during parliamentary vetting in 2022 that she remains unregistered as a pharmacist in Kenya due to legislative constraints further fuels the discourse surrounding her credentials.

In the kaleidoscope of Kenyan politics, Susan Nakhumicha stands out as a figure shrouded in both mystery and controversy, her fate intertwined with the intricate dance of power, principle and perception that defines the nation's political landscape.