Namibia: Chinese Defence Attaché Eager to Strengthen Ties

NEW Chinese defence attaché in Namibia, colonel Li Shujun says the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is willing to deepen and expand practical cooperation with the Namibian Defence Force (NDF).

Speaking during his welcoming reception on Tuesday evening at the Chinese embassy, he said the PLA further seeks to continue sharing development experience without reservation, and working together to safeguard the common interests of the two countries as well as regional peace and stability.

"Bearing this in mind, I would work with ardent enthusiasm, to contribute to elevating our friendship and cooperation to a new high," he said.

He noted that PLA and NDF have a lot in common as both have experienced a painful and long growth process and both have made indelible contributions to their countries' independence, democracy and development. Moreover, both countries are constantly fighting to protect their stability, the happiness of the people, and world peace.

Li expressed delight that the work done by Namibia and the effective work of his colleagues at the embassy have achieved fruitful results in high-level exchanges of visits, joint training, equipment and technology, and other fields.

Speaking on behalf of chief of the Namibian Defence Force, Martin Pinehas, brigadier general Natanael Ngolo who is responsible for Defence Intelligence, said he too is looking forward to a successful partnership, renewed cooperation, and a prosperous future for the PLA and the NDF.

He said over the years, they had witnessed the fruits of collaboration and mutual respect, which have strengthened their military capabilities and fostered greater understanding between their armed forces.

"As we look ahead, we see new opportunities for cooperation that can further enhance our joint efforts in promoting peace and security in Namibia and in the region. The good working relations between our armed forces serve as a solid foundation for exploring areas of common interest and sharing expertise for the benefit of both our nations," Ngolo

said.