South Africa: All Systems Go for Eskom Transmission Arm to Become a Separate Company

4 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The unbundling of ailing state-run power utility Eskom into three entities has passed a major threshold. The National Transmission Company of South Africa has achieved all the conditions required to become a separate company, the Department of Public Enterprises said on Thursday.

The separation of Eskom into generation, distribution and transmission companies is moving ahead.

"Eskom and the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) have satisfied all the requirements necessary to effect the merger and the operationalisation of the NTCSA," the Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement on Thursday.

"The NTCSA is now on course to be a duly constituted separate, distinct, and wholly owned subsidiary of Eskom Holdings."

The unbundling of Eskom - in the face of union opposition - is seen as crucial for addressing the power shortages and rolling blackouts that are the biggest constraint to economic growth and investment in Africa's most industrialised economy.

It is also seen as a necessary step to restore solvency and financial viability to South Africa's debt-burdened, state-run power system.

The Department of Public Works said the "... primary anticipated benefits of the legal separation of the Transmission division from Eskom" include: "Improved business performance through the focused attention of the NTCSA executives on transmission-related matters."

This in turn is projected to increase "lender appetite" as the Treasury shuts the taps to SOEs while boosting the confidence of independent power producers "... of fair treatment in a future competitive electricity...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.