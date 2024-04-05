South Africa: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Should Be 'Applauded' for Resigning, Says Ramaphosa

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the former National Assembly Speaker's decision to resign from her position. Mapisa-Nqakula was granted R50,000 bail on Thursday after being charged with corruption and money laundering.

Following the bail hearing of former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on her resignation while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Newlyn PX Terminal launch at the Durban Port on Thursday.

"So the process continues in the way in which it is unfolding and the former Speaker said she wants to resign, not so much because she is guilty -- she is doing it to respect Parliament. Her level of integrity for our democracy has made her do this; this can be commended, that should be applauded," Ramaphosa said.

ANC National Executive Committee member Andile Lungisa tweeted in support of Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday morning.

I'm a permanent believer of a principle of innocent until proven guilty. I pray for Mama uNosiviwe to overcome. I did pray for others before because to me a principle is a principle is not like seasonal fruits or flowers. Umzali ngumzali. pic.twitter.com/JeIHcXwrY5-- Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) April 4, 2024

