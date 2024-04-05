Rwanda: Singer Diamond Platnumz Surprises Audience By Preaching Using Bible

Renowned bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz recently stunned attendees at the 'Shusha Nyavu' gathering with an unexpected sermon from the Bible during the celebration of Easter season festivities.

Despite fasting for the holy month of Ramadhan in adherence to his Islamic faith, the 'Shu' singer took the stage to deliver a powerful message inspired by Christian scriptures.

The event, hosted by gospel singer Christina Shusho, saw Tanzanian singers sharing insights from the Bible, much to the surprise of many present. Among the audience was the Prime Minister of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa, who commended Diamond for his unique approach to spreading positivity and unity through religious teachings.

While many might have expected Diamond to solely entertain with his musical talents, he went beyond expectations by embracing the opportunity to share spiritual verses and deliver what had come for.

Part of Diamond's sermon was the passage from the Gospel of John, chapter 13, verses 34-35, where Jesus commands to love one another as a mark of discipleship.

"A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another," the scripture reads.

The 'Zuwena' singer went on to read another scripture from the book of Matthew 22 : 39, It says: "And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbour as yourself."

The WCB guru concluded with another scripture from the book of 1 John 4: 11-12.

"Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us," partly reads the chapter.

Diamond actively engaged in the Easter season festivities, participating in joyful dances with fellow Christians in attendance.

By sharing this message of love and unity across religious boundaries, Diamond exemplified the universal values that transcend differences in faith, as he believes it is the good approach to spread positivity and unity through religious teachings.