Tunisia: Bizerte - 12.3 Million Dinars of Industrial Investment By End of March 2024

4 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Bizerte, April 4 — The volume of industrial investments reported in the governorate of Bizerte reached 12.3 million dinars during the first quarter of 2024, allocated to the creation of 32 projects generating 260 jobs, said regional director of the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII), Manel Rouis.

She added in a statement to TAP that 12 expansion projects worth more than 108 million dinars have also been reported, creating 1,340 jobs.

Rouis pointed out that industrial investment in the region is making steady progress, with the creation of two high employment projects in the automotive sector, in El Ghezala and Menzel Bourguiba.

The governorate of Bizerte has 247 companies employing almost 58,340 people in the electronics, engineering, textile, clothing and footwear industries.

The Mateur delegation is in first place in terms of jobs created (12245), followed by Menzel Bourguiba (10870) and Menzel Jemil (10140).

