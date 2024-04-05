Morocco: 'Unique Partnership' - French MFA Points Up 'Exceptional' Bond With Morocco

Paris — In a highlight of the enduring bond between Morocco and France, the Deputy Spokesperson of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs emphasized the strength of their "unique partnership" during a press briefing on Thursday.

Stressing the importance of the relationship, the Deputy Spokesperson underscored how this partnership, founded on an "exceptional bond," continues to be revitalized through a shared political agenda. The remarks came amidst the ongoing visit of Stéphane Séjourné, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, marking the initiation of a series of high-level diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

The visit of Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness, Francophonie, and French Nationals Abroad, currently in Morocco, is a pivotal aspect of this ongoing diplomatic dialogue. The Deputy Spokesperson highlighted Riester's role in enhancing the attractiveness of the region and promoting foreign trade, underlining its alignment with the broader strategic objectives of the partnership.

"This visit is integral to his agenda, emphasizing the commitment to further strengthen ties between our nations," stated the Deputy Spokesperson.

Moreover, the Deputy Spokesperson emphasized the forward-looking nature of the partnership, indicating that the current diplomatic engagements are part of a long-term vision that extends over the next thirty years. This ambitious roadmap aims to solidify the existing ties and explore new avenues of cooperation between Morocco and France.

"This renewed strategic partnership opens doors for extensive collaboration in various sectors, ranging from trade and investment to cultural exchange and beyond," he added.