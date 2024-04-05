Malawi: Atupele Muluzi Raises Red Flag Over Bon Kalindo Arrests, Re-Arrests

5 April 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

United Democratic Front (UDF) aspiring candidate Atupele Muluzi has raised a red flag to international human rights activists over arrests and re-arrests of comedian turned rights activist Bon Kalindo.

Writing on his face book wall, Muluzi says he is raising the red flag on the ongoing harassment and repeated arrests of Kalindo by the MCP government.

"The escalating authoritarian behaviors, including the exploitation of poverty and dependence in Malawi, are deeply concerning," says Muluzi.

This statement came as the Magistrates Court in Lilongwe was granting bail to activist Kalindo.

Kalindo was arrested on 2 April 2024 on allegations that he published false newsvthrough a WhatsApp voice note likely to cause panic to the public.

Giving the bail ruling, Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe said the accused must appear at a police station every fortnight, should surrender the gadgets involved for investigation, should surrender a copy of his National Identity card to court and police for easy tracking, adding that the bail can be revoked if any of the conditions are not met.

Kalindo will, however, remain in custody as he has a pending ruling this afternoon in another case where he is accused of acquiring a firearm without permit.

