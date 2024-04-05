South Africa: Carnavon FCs Detectives Secure Two Separate Statutory Rape

press release

Detectives attached to the Carnarvon Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit recently secured two separate statutory rape convictions.

The first incident occurred on 12 November 2023 at about 02:00 when the father of the 13-year-old female victim found her at the 18-year-old suspect's house in Carnarvon. The victim confessed to having consensual sex with the suspect and wasfound to be pregnant.

The suspect was arrested and appeared before court and found guilty on 03 April 2024 and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment, which is wholly suspended for 5 years.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, which took place on 27 January 2024 also in Carnarvon, another 13-year-old female was found in the shanty of a 21-year-old male. The victim also confessed to having consensual sex with the male and he too was arrested.

The accused appeared in the Carnarvon Regional Court on the 03 April 2024 and was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment, which is wholly suspended for 5 years.

Both the accused names were entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

The SAPS Management commends D/Sgt Marlon Eksteen and D/Cst Dineo Potjeng from the Carnarvon FCS unit for the sentences secured which ensured that justice was served for victims of GBVF and alluded that officers will continue to sharpen their responses to combat crimes of this nature.