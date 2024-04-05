Uganda: NCBA Monthly Mug Challenge Set for Namulonge

Kampala, Uganda — NCBA Bank will sponsor the Monthly Mug challenge at the MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge. The NCBA Monthly Mug tournament is scheduled to take place on April 27, promising another exciting day of golfing excellence and camaraderie.

"Our purpose at NCBA is to inspire greatness, and our support for golf reflects this commitment. We are dedicated to empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals by providing exceptional financial services that enable them to save, invest, and grow their wealth," said Mark Muyobo, NCBA Chief Executive Officer.

Muyobo said golf holds significant importance to NCBA Bank as it aligns with the bank's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, emphasizing inclusivity and community development.

"Much like the precision and strategy required in golf, NCBA believes in the pursuit of excellence in all its endeavors," he said.

The NCBA Monthly Mug provides an avenue for club members to engage in friendly competition, refine their skills, and foster camaraderie within the club. Additionally, these events contribute to players' handicaps, leveling the playing field in future competitions.

NCBA Bank Uganda is a retail financial services provider, focusing on meeting the banking needs of small and medium enterprises and large corporations. The bank is a subsidiary of the NCBA Group Plc, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, with operations in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ivory Coast and Uganda.