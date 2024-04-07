Morocco: Protests in Support of Gaza Ceasefire Continue for Fourth Day in Jordan and Morocco

The protests in Morocco and Jordan are significant as both these countries have diplomatic ties with Israel. Protesters demanded the severing of these ties and an end to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza

Large-scale protests in solidarity with Palestine continued for the fourth day in Morocco, Jordan, and several other countries in the Arab world on Thursday, March 28. The protesters continued to demand a complete boycott of Israel and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In Morocco, protesters flocked the streets of Casablanca, Meknes, and other cities early on Thursday, waving Palestinian flags and calling for an immediate ceasefire as per the UN Security Council resolution adopted earlier this week. They also denounced Israel's continued genocide in Gaza and reiterated the demand to terminate all normalization processes with it.

Morocco, along with the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, signed normalization deals with Israel under US pressure as part of the Abraham Accords. Moroccans have taken to the streets on several occasions opposing any diplomatic relations with Israel.

Protests also continued in the Jordanian capital Amman where thousands of people have been gathering in front of the Israeli embassy since Monday demanding an end to the war in Gaza and the severing of all diplomatic relations with Israel. They chanted slogans expressing support to the Palestinian resistance and against Israel and the US.

On Wednesday, Jordanian security forces attacked and arrested scores of protesters when they tried to reach the Israeli embassy. This was the second time in as many days when protesters were forcefully prevented from doing so.

Unlike most Arab countries, Jordan has a long history of diplomatic relations with Israel, and its government has been accused of unleashing excessive force against people expressing their anger against the killing of innocent Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces. Several human rights groups, including Amnesty, have recently demanded that the Jordanian government stop cracking down on its people by arresting them in large numbers to prevent public criticism of its policies towards Israel.

Jordan was the second country after Egypt to sign a treaty with Israel in 1994. The treaty and diplomatic relations with Israel remain highly unpopular among its people.

Tunisia also saw protests as hundreds carrying Palestinian flags marched in Sfax early on Thursday to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanding an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Several other countries such as Iraq and Egypt have seen similar protests this week.

Millions across the world have taken to the streets in solidarity with the Palestinians ever since Israel began its attacks on Gaza. In addition to the Arab world, significant numbers of people have also mobilized in the US and UK whose governments have been backing Israel. These protests are believed to be a reason behind the governments of these countries moderating their position.