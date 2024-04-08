Kenya: Weather Forces Postponement of Inaugural Npca U-19 League

Nairobi — The eagerly awaited start of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) U-19 50 Overs season initially programmed for Sunday has now been moved to next weekend due to inclement weather.

Vishal Bhojani, the NPCA Fixtures Secretary in. a message to all clubs, confirmed the postponement of match day 1 to Sunday April 14 following heavy rains which have been pounding the country lately.

"After reviewing the conditions of the grounds due to adverse weather conditions in the past few days with the home team representatives, we have no choice but to postpone the start of the eagerly awaited U19 league to next week," said Vishal.

He continued: "Rest be assured, we are fully committed to ensuring this league is played and completed as planned."

Vishal also clarified that the April 7 fixtures will be rescheduled to a later date and the league will start on 14th April as per the fixtures released earlier.

The opening fixtures will see Ruaraka and Swamibapa face off in Group B's top of the bill match at Jamhuri. In another Group B match, Obuya Academy U19 have a date with Cricket Kenya U19 at Lenana grounds.

Group A has Nairobi Gymkhana U19 taking on hosts Kongonis at Nairobi Club ground whilst Sikh Union U19 locks horns with Goan Institute (better known as GI) at Sikh Union.

The Gymkhana brigade is as good as the Kenya National Under19 team, as most of those players represent Kenya Under 19.

Yash Talati is the overaged player on Gymkhana's team list while Kenya Under-19 members Yash Gohil, Stian Smith and Dhir Patel are also in the mix.

Divided into two Groups of A and B, the Under-19 competition has attracted a total of 10 teams; but not all will play next weekend.

Cutchi Leva and Kanbis U19s have byes -and as such- will be keenly watching as week 1 proceedings unfold.

Fixtures

GROUP A

Nairobi Gymkhana U19 vs Kongonis NAIROBI CLUB

Siku Union U19 vs Goan Institute -GI U19 SIKH UNION

Kanbis BYE

GROUP B

Obuya Academy U19 vs Cricket Kenya U19 LENANA

Ruaraka vs Swamibapa JAMHURI

SCLPS U19 BYE