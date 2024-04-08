Kenya: 7 Budget Friendly Fun Adventures to Do in Nairobi

Nairobi is vibrant city that offers a myriad of opportunities for memorable experiences. There's always something to do, something to see and something to explore. In this feature, we set out on a journey to unveil some of the city's most exciting and budget-friendly gems, transforming Nairobi into a playground for the thrifty adventurer.

Photo Gallery at GTC

The Global Trade Center (GTC) unveiled a captivating art gallery, inviting visitors on a mesmerizing voyage through the historical evolution of Nairobi. This collection dubbed My Great Nairobi, features over 500 images, skillfully narrating Nairobi's vibrant history, spanning from the 1800s to its dynamic present. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of the city's past as you explore the diverse and compelling narratives showcased within the GTC's newly opened doors.

(Free entrance to the picture gallery)

Visit Nairobi National Park

Just a stone's throw away from the city, Nairobi National Park is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including lions, giraffes, zebras, and rhinos and so much more. The park provides an immersive safari experience without you leaving the city.

(According to KWS website, its only 430 Kshs for adults)

Mcmillan Memorial Library

The McMillan Memorial Library, nestled in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya, stands as a beacon of knowledge and history. Established as the city's oldest library, its storied halls house a treasure trove of literary riches, boasting an impressive collection of over 400,000 books. Among its prized possessions are East African newspapers and periodicals dating back to 1901, offering visitors a captivating glimpse into the region's past and present.

Ride on Two Rivers Ferris Wheel

Soaring to a majestic height of 60 meters above ground and boasting a generous diameter of 55 meters, this iconic attraction promises an awe-inspiring experience like no other. With a substantial capacity of 240 people per rotation, it reigns as the largest Ferris wheel in Africa, inviting you to savor breathtaking panoramic views of Nairobi from its lofty vantage point.

(Sh500 per person to ride in the wheel)

Jump Xtreme at Sarit

JumpXtreme, the ultimate party and entertainment hub is an unparalleled freestyle playground experience at Sarit. Whether you're seeking fitness classes, team-building activities, or the thrill of freestyle jumping, our trampoline park guarantees non-stop excitement and unforgettable moments for individuals of all ages.

(Charges range from 750- 1250 depending on which package one takes)

August 7th Memorial Park

The August 7th Memorial Park stands as a distinctive and tranquil green oasis in Nairobi, with a history eternally etched in our hearts. Situated at the crossroads of Moi Avenue and Haile Selassie Avenue, it holds the somber legacy of the 1998 US Embassy bombing, a tragic event that claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands injured. Today, this location has transformed into a poignant symbol, featuring a beautifully landscaped garden, a peace center and museum, a memorial wall bearing the names of those who perished in the 1998 attack, a sculpture crafted from the debris of that fateful day, and a dedicated visitors' center.

(Kshs 50 gate entrance)

Bowling and gaming at Westgate Mall

Strikez, located on the expansive 1st floor of Westgate Mall, sprawls across a vast open floor space, offering an engaging entertainment experience.

Boasting a 10-lane bowling alley, pool tables, and an array of arcade games, including Foosball, this venue is a recreational haven. The establishment also features a bar and a dining area exuding a retro ambiance, complete with TV monitors for game watching. The design incorporates cozy furniture for your group's comfort during play, dining pods for a relaxed mealtime, and ambient lighting, blending dim and neon hues, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an upscale boutique club.

(Kshs.500 per person per game)

N/B: All prices are subject to change.