Rwanda: Kagame Commends Kenya for Its Contribution in Rebirth of Rwanda

Kigali, Rwanda — Rwandan President Paul Kagame has commended Kenya on its contribution to the reconstruction of Rwanda after the 1994 Genocide.

President Kagame pointed out that Kenya hosted many fleeing Rwandese during that tragic period.

Nairobi was among countries, President Kagame told Heads of State and Governments, Envoys and Heads of Delegation in Kigali Sunday, that helped in the rebirth of the peaceful modern-day Rwanda.

He spoke at BK Arena in Kigali during the 30th National commemoration of the Genocide that claimed one million lives.

Kenya, among other countries, "hosted large members and numbers of Rwandan refugees and gave them a home," the Rwandan President noted.

Kenya was represented at the commemoration by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who stood in for President William Ruto.

"Today we also feel a particular gratitude to all the friends and representatives here with us from around the world. We are deeply honoured by your presence alongside us on this very heavy day. The contributions you have made to Rwanda's rebirth are enormous and have helped us to stand where we are now. I want to recognise the few while also asking for forgiveness for not being able to mention all who deserve it," he said.

Deputy President Gachagua joined thousands of Rwandans led by their President, 19 Heads of State and Government, Former Heads of State, world leaders and heads of international delegations at the event dubbed Kwibuka30 National Remembrance Ceremony.

The theme of the commemoration is "Remember, unite, renew."

Mr Gachagua laid a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in honour of the 1994 Genocide victims.

The memorial centre is one of the final resting place of victims of the Genocide that claimed more than one million lives of men, women and children in a period of three months.

Today, Sunday, marked the start of the 100-day commemoration period.

The Deputy President led a delegation that included the Deputy Majority Leader in the National Assembly Owen Baya (MP Kilifi North) and MPs Edward Muriu (Gatanga), John Kaguchia (Mukurwe-ini), Veronicah Maina (Nominated Senator), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igamba-Ng'ombe), Julius Rutto (Kesses), Parashina Samuel (Kajiado South), Benjamin Langat (Ainamoi), Agnes Pareiyo (Narok North) and former Starehe MP Charles Njagua together with university student leaders Justise Jabali (president of Murang'a University of Technology) and Francis Ngugi Mwaura (student leader at Pwani University).

Some of the world leaders at the event included former US President Bill Clinton, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Sudan's President Salva Kirr as well as Tanzania's Samia Sulubu and Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, among others.

