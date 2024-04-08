Africa: AU Vows to Protect Youth From Being Genocide Ideology Agents

The African Union (AU) Commission is committed to protecting the youth from being used as agents of the propagation of hate speech and genocide ideology, especially during the current era where they are exposed to a plethora of information due to internet access, its Deputy Chairperson, Monique Nsanzabaganwa, has said.

She made the observation on April 7, during an event to commemorate, for the 30th year, the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi held at the institution's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She was representing the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, at the event.

The commemoration event was organised by the African Union Commission through its Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, in collaboration with the Embassy of Rwanda in Ethiopia, and Permanent Mission to the African Union, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) - under the theme "Remember-Unite-Renew". The event included a 'Walk to Remember'.

It was attended by, among others, officials from the abovementioned entities; officials from some AU Member States, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, religious institutions and civil society organisations, schools and academic institutions in Ethiopia, as well as the Rwandan Community in Addis Ababa.

"Amongst us in the audience today, are the young students from various universities and colleges across Ethiopia, most of whom were born only after the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994," Nsanzabaganwa said, commending the students' role and participation in the 30th commemoration of the Genocide, starting with a walk to remember.

"So, these young students born in the era of the internet and armed with both the knowledge of information, and communication technology, and access to an unquantifiable amount of daily information, [these ones] are even more vulnerable to being used for the propagation of hate speech, genocide ideologies, and intolerance. Worse still, they can easily be misled and used as easy targets in the promotion of genocide ideologies," she said.

"With relevant organs, departments, and institutions of the African Union, we are determined to continually engage young people across Africa to ensure they are brought to speed with the lessons learnt from the Genocide, and to prevent them from being used as agents for the propagation of hate speech and genocide ideologies, and so much so especially this year, which is the year of education in Africa."

Nsanzabaganwa said that in the future, the commission hopes to hear from their perspective about the Genocide and lessons learnt on this platform.

"It is on this note that I am very delighted to inform you that the Chairperson of the [African Union] Commission, His Excellence Moussa Faki Mahamat appointed his Excellence Adama Dieng, former advisor of the UN Secretary-General, as the African Union special envoy on prevention of genocide and the crime of mass atrocities in Africa," she said.

"Adam Dieng will be the African Union ambassador to propagate the gospel of peace and tolerance across the continent, to prevent genocide, hate speech, and other related crimes in all the African Union Member States," she observed.

For the past three decades, Nsanzabaganwa said, "The annual commemoration of the horrendous Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda continues to provide the needed opportunity to us as Africans, and indeed all humanity, to reaffirm our collective resolve to continue efforts in preventing genocide and the fight against the ideology of hate speech and impunity, with determination to ensuring that never again shall any part of the continent of Africa undergo or experience another genocide."

Speaking at the event, Rwanda's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Charles Karamba, said that the path to reconciliation includes the process of acknowledging the atrocities, and suffering of the victims, preventing impunity, facilitating justice, and supporting healing at all levels.

"Rwanda has survived the unthinkable, and it is a rebuilt nation today. The truth of Rwanda's resilience, the strength of the survivors, and the dignity we carry is now our nation's identity. In rebuilding, the role of the youth is so critical," he pointed out.