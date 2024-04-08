Kenya: President Ruto Tells Doctors to Make Realistic Demands in Strike Stand Off

Eldoret — President William Ruto has emphasized the need for doctors to understand the government's fiscal constraints, stressing the importance of living within means when it comes to salaries and allowances.

During a church service at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Fellowship Eldoret in Uasin Gishu county, President Ruto underscored the value of the work done by doctors and interns in the healthcare sector while acknowledging the financial limitations faced by the government.

"The resources we have are only sufficient to pay KSh70,000 for intern doctors. This is not a salary; it is a stipend for only one year. Afterwards, they will be employed," President Ruto explained.

He further added, "As a nation, we must agree that we must live within our means. We cannot continue to spend the money we do not have."

President Ruto highlighted the current state of the country's wage bill, noting that it stands at 47% of the KSh2.2 trillion revenue collected annually. He emphasized the need to reduce it to the legal requirement of 35%.

"We are spending KSh1.1 trillion of the KSh2.2 trillion revenue we collect every year to pay salaries and allowances. This is way above what we should be spending on salaries," President Ruto stated.

To address this issue, President Ruto announced plans to host a conference from April 15 to 17 aimed at discussing and finding solutions to the nation's wage bill challenge. He emphasized the importance of freeing up resources for other crucial sectors such as healthcare and education, as well as creating opportunities for the youth.

"We intend to grow more food and reduce imports," President Ruto said, urging farmers to take advantage of the current rainy season to boost agricultural productivity.

President Ruto's remarks come amidst ongoing discussions regarding the country's financial management and the need for prudent decision-making to ensure sustainable development and economic stability.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts