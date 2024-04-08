Somalia: Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre Reshuffles Cabinet

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a long-awaited move to reshape the government, Somali Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre has announced the reshuffling of his cabinet on Sunday.

The announcement was made public on Sunday, April 7, 2024, as the Prime Minister sought to strengthen the government's capabilities across various critical sectors.

Among the notable appointments, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has been named the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Fiqi, who previously served in different capacities, including ministerial roles, is expected to bring his experience to bear in managing Somalia's foreign affairs and international relations.

Ali Yusuf Ali Hoosh, a member of the Lower House of Parliament, has been appointed as the federal government's Minister of Internal Affairs. This move comes as part of the Prime Minister's efforts to streamline the government's internal operations and ensure the effective implementation of policies.

In the security sector, Gen. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Faratag has been appointed as the Security minister. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the government's efforts to ensure the safety and security of the Somali people.

Abdullahi Bidhan Warsame has been appointed as the Minister of Energy and Water. With Somalia facing significant challenges in the energy and water sectors, his appointment is expected to bring fresh impetus to the government's efforts to address these issues.

In another key appointment, Mohamed Adan Moalim has been named the Minister of Posts and Communications of the Federal Government. This sector is crucial for the development of communication infrastructure and the promotion of information technology in the country.

Lastly, Ahmed Omar Mohamed has been appointed as the Minister of State for Environment and Climate Change. This appointment underscores the government's commitment to addressing environmental issues and climate change, which are major challenges facing Somalia.

The cabinet reshuffle comes a few days after the Somali Cabinet of Ministers reappointed Abdullahi Mohamed Ali Sanbaloolshe as the new director of the National Security and Intelligence Agency of Somalia (NISA) during its weekly meeting in Mogadishu. Sanbaloolshe, who has previously served as the director of NISA twice, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

These appointments reflect Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre's commitment to ensuring that his government is well-equipped to address the various challenges facing Somalia. The new ministers are expected to play crucial roles in implementing the government's development agenda and improving the lives of the Somali people.