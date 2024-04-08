Uganda: I Am Not Standing in 2026, Says Besigye

Four time former presidential candidate, Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye has dismissed claims he is going to stand again in the 2026 general election.

Besigye entered Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality on Saturday amidst chants and ululations from waiting supporters, and the crowd kept on growing all the way to Kizinda play ground in Ishaka town council.

When the Ankole districts' FDC chairmen grabbed microphones, they spoke in unison to form a new political party led by Dr. Besigye.

Speaking to the patiently waiting crowd, Besigye has remained hesitant on plans to stand again, despite pressure from his supporters for him to stand for presidency in 2026.

"For me I don't agree with people who want me a candidate in 2026 elections because I will have made 70 then so let us mobilise now and not wait for 2026," Besigye insisted.

Besigye rallied the youth to change their mind and do ground mobilization in groups for preparation to take over government.

Dr Kizza Besigye in Bushenyi during the FDA Katonga faction consultative meetings "To you all youth here, when you go back home, mobilise groups of 10 or 11 and begin on our mobilization strategy and not wait for 2026." Besigye urged youths.

Buhweju County MP, Francis Mwijukye said, "In the history of Uganda, Katonga is a route to statehouse, when Dr. Besigye and his colleagues passed Katonga they captured Kampala so believe in Katonga".

Ingrid Turinawe, Virginia Plan Mugyenyi and other party officials apologised to the crowd for backing Patrick Oboi Amuriat in the previous election who later betrayed the FDC.

"Forgive me for supporting and introducing to you people of Bushenyi, Amuriat who betrayed us as the FDC" Ingrid said.

Dr. Kizza Besigye and the FDC Katonga members will later today ,Sunday proceed to Kasese to conclude their consultative meetings