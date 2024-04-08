Kenya: ODM Leaders Urge President Ruto to Reslove Nandi-Kisumu Boundary Dispute

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders are calling on President William Ruto to resolve the Kisumu-Nandi boundary issue to avert perennial conflicts pitting the Kalenjin and Luo communities.

Led by Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo and Nyakach MP Aduma Awuor, they asked the president to embargo the Haiti mission and respond to security issues facing the nation.

The leaders said there is no need for the president to send soldiers to Haiti when the country's insecurity and boundary issues remain unsolved.

"If you cannot maintain peace in Kenya including your Baringo neighbors and Kenyan borders, you fell short of the constitutional obligations to defend and protect the laws of the country," Orengo stated.

The Siaya Governor insisted it will be a waste of resources and violation of the constitutional obligation that require President Ruto to protect the lives of Kenyans.

"We shall continue making noise till resolution is reached that put to end conflicts at the boundary," he noted.

Orengo called for expansive consultation with consensus reached to tame use of guns in extending the boundary conflict.

"As we are in Sondu today, we want those in authority to know that the Sondu residents deserve protection. We are looking carefully the way police are being deployed to the boundary," he said.

Orengo added: "You may think the officers brought to bring peace between Kisumu and Kericho were on instruction to give unfair advantage to one set of people."

He noted that the Nandi-Kisumu boundary was below Sogowet soin hill that hosts the the police station and it was extended during Ex-president Moi's era.

"Moi seemed to be out to create enmity between the communities living at the boundary. The whole Sondu market was in Kisumu district."

Owili said the discussion over boundary peace was mooted last year and they had held similar talks with Kericho Governor Eric Mutahi to gain a consensus on the matter.

"There was agreement that they were to come here in Sondu for further discussion but am reliable informed that the Governor was busy," he said.