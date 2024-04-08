Mauritius: Empowering Citizens From Tyack and Neighbouring South Regions With Dengue Awareness

A National Sensitisation Campaign on Dengue Fever was held, on Saturday 06 April 2024, at the Tyack Village Hall, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal. Women associations, Senior Citizens associations and Socio-cultural associations of Tyack were also present.

The objective of the campaign is to empower the community at large with the right knowledge and tools to combat the disease. The focus was on encouraging members of the public and all stakeholders to take collective action to reduce mosquito breeding habitats, maintain good housekeeping, and ensure that essential vector control measures are undertaken in the fight against dengue.

Talks focused on the role of Community Health Leaders; dengue fever and the need for community engagemenr; the Albopictus mosquito and mosquito control measures; and the Public Health Act for a dengue-free environment.

On that occasion, mosquito repellent creams and flyers comprising information about dengue prevention and control were distributed. These efforts aim to empower individuals and communities to take proactive measures in combating the disease.

Dengue Fever and Preventive Measures put in place

The number of active cases of Dengue stands at 231 as at 05 April 2024 in Mauritius and 135 in Rodrigues. The first case of Dengue was reported on 11 December 2023 in Mauritius.

Dengue fever is a tropical disease and is also known as breakbone fever. It is regarded as one of the utmost serious arboviral infections around the world. It is known to infect 50 to 100 million people worldwide yearly, leading to half a million hospitalisations and 12,500 to 25,000 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has taken a series of preventive measures throughout the country. Vector activities are also being carried out in areas where cases of dengue fever have been detected to eliminate adult mosquitoes and breeding grounds.

The measures taken include: Increased surveillance at all health facilities; virology laboratory surveillance; fumigation and larviciding exercises, as well as residual spraying indoors; Rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are carried out on patients; and Dengue Fever Surveys are carried out each time a case is detected. Furthermore, the Vector Biology Control Division constantly monitors mosquito density and larval activity across the country. Daily surveillance is carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.