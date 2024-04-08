South Africa: Operation Vala Umgodi Stamping the Authority of the State in Lejweleputswa

press release

More suspects were arrested during Operation Vala Umgodi in the Free State and continues in the area of Lejweleputswa to address illegal mining.

As the Western part of the province, mostly having mines as the economic generator apart from farming, illegal mining is often linked to other crimes such as robberies, kidnapping, trespassing and illegal possession of contraband.

Police patrols in areas such as Welkom, Viljoenskroon, Thabong, Vierfontein, Bothaville, Wesselsbron, Virginia and Allanridge and stop and search activities have led to the arrest of 82 suspects for possession of suspected stolen goods, illegal mining, possession of illicit cigarettes, trespassing, possession of gold bearing material and equipment used in illicit mining. Other suspects were found in possession of drugs and dangerous weapons.

This disruptive operation has members entering identified mine shafts searching for suspects and illegal miners. The G-Hostel is one of the focus areas as well as areas in and around Thabong.

Operation Vala Umgodi continues and the arrested suspects will appear in court in the respective areas of detention.