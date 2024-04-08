South Africa: Operation Shanela Remains Focused On Combating Crimes

press release

Operation Shanela, remains focused in clamping down on crime in the province. This is evident in the weekly arrests and police actions executed since Monday, 01 April 2024 until Sunday, 07 April 2024 with the focus on the reduction of contact and violent crimes in crime hotspot areas whic netted 300 suspects.

Actions and police activities executed during the operations included, vehicle check points (VCP's), stop and searches, foot and vehicle patrols, compliance inspections, drugs and other commodities smuggling actions.

Several VCP's and roadblocks were conducted across the province during which a total of 3561 vehicles and 7696 persons were stopped and searched.

1168 compliance inspections at secondhand dealers, scrapyards, recyclers, private security, firearm dealers, formal and informal businesses, farms and mines were executed.

Numerous operational successes were achieved:

177 suspects were apprehended and arrested for murder, attempted murder, rape, assault, burglary, theft, illegal possession of Firearm, malicious damage to property, dealing in drugs, stock theft as well as undocumented immigrants.

124 Daily wanted suspects were traced and brought to book for evading court appearances and contravention of court orders.

The police confiscated large volumes of alcoholic beverages including closing down a tarven in Gobblershoop for operating without a liquor licence, drugs, non-ferrous metal items and cash that is believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The Acting Provinvial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major General Luntu Ngubelanga expressed his gratitude to all law enforcement agencies for the collective efforts and actions executed during this period.

He said, "Operation Shanela's successes to date are due to improved collaboration between the private sector and communities in the fight against crime."