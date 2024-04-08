South Africa: Police Arrest Duo for Possession of Copper Cables During Crime Intelligence Driven Operation

press release

- In a continuous effort to clamp down on non-ferrous metal related criminality, a Crime Intelligence driven operation by members of Brits Visible Policing and District Trio Task Team led to the apprehension of two suspects on Wednesday morning, 3 April 2024, for possession of copper cables.

The arrests were effected after intelligence was operationalised regarding collection of copper cables from a certain place in Brits. Following an observation, a white Mahindra vehicle with Gauteng Province registration number was spotted. The police followed the vehicle until at the place where copper cables were allegedly kept. Two suspects; a female and a Zimbabwean male were arrested after being found in possession of 254 kg of copper cables and 11 motor vehicle clutches. The police also confiscated the suspects' vehicle.

Consequently, Pascal Shuro (34) and Karen Nicholson (36) appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on the same day of the arrest. They were granted R1000.00 bail and are expected to appear before the court again on Monday, 8 April 2024.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena thanked the members for their collaboration and subsequent arrest of the suspects.