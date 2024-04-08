South Africa: Accused Persons Appear in Court for Business Robbery, Attempted Murder and Unlawful Possession of Firearm

press release

- Reabetswe Seeti (28) and Tiabu Mthimunyi (32) appeared before the Brits Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 4 April 2024, for business robbery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearm. The matter was postponed to Wednesday, 10 April 2024, for bail application.

The accused's court appearance emanated from their arrest by members of Letlhabile Detectives and Visible Policing on Tuesday, 02 April 2024. According to information, police quickly responded after being informed of the robbery at Letlhabile shopping complex. On arrival at the scene, the police were briefed about the suspects and a Nissan NP 200 bakkie, allegedly used to flee from the scene. A search was launched and a vehicle matching the given description was spotted at Centreville, but without occupants. The members continued with the search and ultimately spotted a group of men entering two suspicious vehicles; a white Volkswagen Polo and a Kia Rio. The said cars sped off and that led to a car chase.

It is alleged that the occupants of the two cars shot at the police who returned fire. The Kia Rio with four occupants was followed after the cars took different directions and two suspects were ultimately arrested while the other two ran away. One of the suspects sustained injury on the leg. The members searched the car and found an undisclosed amount of cash, a firearm and two cell phones belonging to the supermarket employees. The team also found and confiscated the Volkswagen Polo, which was utilised by the suspects.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena hailed the members for their rapid response, which led to the success.