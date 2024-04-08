South Africa: Vala Umgodi Operation Leads to Arrest and Confiscations of Equipment Used for Illegal Mining

press release

An integrated multi-disciplinary disruptive Vala Umgodi operation conducted in Hartbeespoortdam near Brits on Wednesday, 03 April 2024, resulted in the arrest of six suspects and confiscation of various illegal mining equipment.

The arrests were effected by a team comprising of the South African Police Service (SAPS) units including Vala Umgodi deployment and South African National Defence Force (SANDF), for contravention of the Immigration Act, 2002. Four of the six suspects who are from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, were remanded in custody until Tuesday, 23 and Thursday, 25 April 2024 respectively, for plea when they appeared in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Friday, 05 April 2024. The fifth suspect from Mozambique, also appeared for contravention of the Immigration Act, 2002. She was remanded in custody until 12 May 2024. The sixth suspect who is a Mozambican, was issued with a fine for driving a motor vehicle without driver's licence.

In effecting the arrests, the team also seized 28 phendukas, five gas cylinders, two cutting torches, a generator, six hammers, a water pump, 78 bags of gold bearing material, a jack hammer and several other items.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lauded all team members for working together to effectively address illegal mining activities.