Uganda: Let Muhoozi Rid Army of Corruption, Impunity

Late last month, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba took over as Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), with predecessor Wilson Mbadi being assigned the docket of State minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

I would like to thank Gen Mbadi for his three years of service as CDF of the mighty Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Some of the UPDF achievements under Mbadi are increased defence diplomacy, legal reforms, creation of new institutions, budget increment, mobility capacity, environmental re-focus, salary increment and protection of military land among others.

However, as Gen Muhoozi takes over, several challenges lie ahead, including corruption, impunity, recklessness and other forms of indiscipline that has cast the army in the bad image.

Of course, there are other key challenges such as terrorism and environmental protection in the wake of global warming which is causing a big threat to humanity.

Gen Muhoozi comes at the time the Commander-in-Chief, also President Yoweri Museveni, delegated command authority to the CDF.

Currently, the CDF has powers to command, control and administrate over all elements of the UPDF following the launch of the UPDF Establishment 2021.

It should be noted that Gen Muhoozi has been preaching against corruption and now that he has been given the opportunity to be at the forefront in this fight, we hope he enhances zero tolerance.

In his own words, Gen Muhoozi vowed to combat "evils of corruption and mismanagement of resources".

For several years now, several UPDF officers have been cited in various land wrangles, where they use both ranks and guns to intimidate civilians, the same people the army is supposed to protect.

In addition, other officers have gone ahead, with impunity, to block public roads, leaving hundreds of families without access to their property.

Further still, army officers have been accused of hiring out their guns to suspected killers and thugs who commit grave crimes against civilians, putting lives at risk and even killing others in some cases.

It is truth acknowledged by all and sundry that Gen Muhoozi left a great mark while at the helm of the Special Forces Command.

The General made sure everything, including welfare and administration, were streamlined at SFC before proceeding for other assignments by the commander in chief.

Of course, we cannot forget to mention the fact that some political actors tend to use soldiers to achieve their selfish ends whereby they employ and deploy violence against competitors in a bid to win elections.

With the electioneering period at the doorstep, this is the time for Gen Muhoozi to prove that the army is not partisan by curtailing its involvement in politics.

Let those individuals who have been using the army to intimidate opponents be brought to book. There should be a level ground for democracy to thrive in our country.

Once again I would like to thank President Museveni for hearing the prayers of the youth and appointing such a focused person as Gen Muhoozito the top-most position in the army of CDF.

We pray that Gen Muhoozi delivers us to a new Uganda, which is corruption-free, with no soldiers intimidating civilians out of their land, business, and political ambitions.

Mr Aiden Wasajja is a businessman