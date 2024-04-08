Rwanda Marks 30th Genocide Commemoration With Call for Action and Reflection

Rwanda yesterday solemnly commemorated the 30th anniversary of the 1994 egnocide against the Tutsi, with President Paul Kagame leading the nation in honoring the memory of over 800,000 lives lost in one of history's deadliest onslaughts.

In his keynote speech, President Kagame expressed dismay at the United Nations' inaction in addressing the presence of Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), despite their stated intentions to reorganize and perpetuate genocide against the Tutsi.

He said, "The UN looks on as history threatens to repeat itself. Why?"

The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries from across Africa and beyond, including former US President Bill Clinton, the commemoration ceremonies included wreath-laying at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre and poignant performances at the BK Arena, depicting the harrowing experiences of survivors.

Despite the grave concerns, President Kagame reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to confront any forces seeking to drag the nation back into its painful past.

He cautioned against tribal politics, urging African states to heed the lessons of Rwanda's tragic history.

On a positive note, President Kagame acknowledged the support of nations, particularly Uganda, in Rwanda's struggle against genocide, highlighting the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis.