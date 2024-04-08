Kenya: Transport CS Murkomen Says Tech Key to Addressing Road Accidents

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen has stressed that technological deployment on Kenyan roads will serve as the key solution to halt the accelerating rate of road accidents.

The CS pointed out that deploying technology such as speed cameras on the roads will give instant fines to any motorist who commits road offenses.

He added that the government has already launched a pilot program on these technologies on different roads across the country, which will be rolled out soon.

Modern speed cameras will have the capability to give fines to drivers directly on their mobile phones.

"Road accidents are a matter of great concern again when I came to the office I announced that we are going to put speed cameras on the road we are already in the pilot stages, we have speed cameras in different corners of the country, we already know the results it's giving us when we roll out we know what we want we want instant fining to all drivers who are over speeding or overlapping," he stated.

The CS, however, admitted that he has faced a challenge in reducing the recently increasing rate of road accidents, cementing that enforcement of a crackdown is not yet enough.

Murkomen further urged the public to be patient and was keen to point out that not even his predecessors have been fully successful in erasing road carnage.

"Mr. Michuki brought order particularly when it comes to the dignity of transport, making sure that people are fourteen in a matatu, they have safety belts but what he did not succeed of which we have also not been able to succeed including my predecessors is to reduce road carnage," he stated.

He urged the people urged Kenyans to help the government deal with Rogue drivers.