Namibia: Mulunga Sued Over Unpaid Loan

Suspended Namibian Petroleum Corporation (Namcor) managing director Immanuel Mulunga is being sued by a medical doctor over an unpaid loan of N$50 000.

The doctor, stationed at the Omuthiya District Hospital, lodged the lawsuit through her lawyer Kadhila Amoomo at the Oshakati High Court. Mulunga has indicated through his lawyer, Jermaine Muchali, that he will defend the suit.

Doctor Sandra Joachim is asking the court to order Mulunga to pay back her money plus interest of 20% from the date of judgement until full payment. The documents filed at the court state that Mulunga and Joachim, in their personal capacities, entered into a verbal agreement in terms of which the doctor was to extend a loan of N$50 000 to Mulunga, which he was to repay within one month, or alternatively after a reasonable period, or alternatively after a demand to repay the loan from Joachim. She then extended the loan to Mulunga through a bank draft on 26 October 2023. However, despite the passage of more than five months, the defendant has failed to reimburse her, court documents read. The doctor further stated that despite numerous demands by way of text messages, Mulunga has failed to reimburse her although he promised on several occasions by way of text messages to pay her back the N$50 000. Up to now, she said, he has failed to pay the money, which left her with no choice but to approach the court for recourse. Despite the summons demanding payment, Mulunga has failed to pay back her money. Joachim is asking for costs in the suit. The case has been assigned to High Court Judge David Munsu.

Namcor charged Mulunga with fraud involving N$123 million, breaching his employment contract, and allegedly leaking information to the media.

He is reportedly facing three charges, with two emanating from the controversial Sonangol deal in which Namcor paid US$6,7 million (N$123 million at the time) on behalf of third parties to buy into an oil well owned by the Angolan state-owned oil company.