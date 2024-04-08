Namibia: Ra Extends Permit Conversion Process

The Roads Authority (RA) has announced the extension for the Conversion of indefinite Domestic Road Carrier Permits to two-year renewable permits.

The process, which commenced in April 2023, is now extended to 30 September 2024. The authority has warned that failure to convert the indefinite permits within the given extension period will result in the invalidation of the permits.

"All public passenger transport operators who have not yet converted their permits are hereby requested to visit or courier their applications to the Permits Office, Erastus Shapumba Towers, Guthenberg Street, Ausspannplatz in Windhoek, to convert their permits to two-year renewable permits," reads an RA statement. Alternatively, RA clients can also send applications to the Road Transportation Board, Private Bag 13178, Windhoek. The conversion of permits is free of charge, provided the vehicle and route on the new permit remain the same as those on the original permit.

The RA, however, noted that application and permit fees are payable by the applicant in case of Replacement of Vehicle / Transfer of permits / Duplicate / Change of Route.

To convert a permit, clients are required to bring along the original permit, certified copy of identity document (not older than three months), valid motor-vehicle licence and registration certificate of vehicle (ownership), as well as code of conduct of the permit holder. Clients requiring further information on the conversion process may contact the RA's Permits Office directly.