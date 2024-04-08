Namibia: Woman Killed By Ex-Boyfriend - Sought Police Assistance Prior to Murder

Walvis Bay — Domestic violence continues to create horror among families as victims, mostly women, lose their lives at the hands of abusive partners.

In the latest incident, 29-year-old Usakos woman Lena Williams died after being stabbed multiple times by her former partner on Saturday morning around 05h00 in the Saamstaan location.

Community members are now calling for thorough justice and introspection into domestic violence issues. Williams previously opened a case of housebreaking and theft against the ex-boyfriend, who fled the town after that incident.

Ironically, she had visited the Usakos police station to certify documents when police recognised her from the previous incident when she reported that her boyfriend was sending her threatening messages. Upon hearing that the suspect returned, they actually accompanied her to go and look for him, New Era was told yesterday.

Inspector Ileni Shapumba said the police and Williams went looking for the suspect on Friday twice as he was presumed dangerous. "He could not be found as he was in hiding, and Williams was allegedly advised by the police not to return home as she feared for her life,"

Shapumba added. The suspect on Saturday allegedly entered Williams' house, and waited for her. "The suspect stabbed her several times on the body with a knife, whereby she sustained serious injuries. She was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival," Shapumba said. After attacking her, the suspect took their three-year-old daughter, and fled towards the mountains. However, the girl was later found unharmed. Police continued to pursue him with the assistance of farmers in the area, who provided a helicopter. He was arrested, and is expected to appear in court today.

Meanwhile, Usakos mayor Irene Simeon-Kurz condemned the killing, reiterating that Williams had recently expressed fears for her safety to authorities. "The slow response to her concerns has raised questions about the adequacy of law-enforcement measures in addressing domestic violence. In a bid to enhance community safety, efforts have been made to establish a satellite police station in Hakhaseb, a move intended to curb criminal activities, particularly over weekends," she stated. The mayor, however, applauded the police for swiftly apprehending the suspect, adding that the incident has galvanised calls for a united front against violence, with an emphasis on eradicating domestic abuse.

"There is no justification for such crimes nor her murder, a brutal crime I cannot describe. I am calling upon regional leaders to collaborate on strategies to combat violence against women, and ensure the safety of all community members," she appealed. - edeklerk@nepc.com.na