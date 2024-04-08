South Africa: We Need More Diverse Information If Climate Change Is to Be Tackled Effectively

7 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jeff Rudin

Readers need information from professional journalists that regularly include -- or at least question -- understandings different from the mainstream ones.

The admirable diversity among Daily Maverick readers makes it unsurprising that, as I suspect, many readers like me will be disappointed by the narrow range of opinions Daily Maverick journalists contact on such controversial issues as climate change.

"System change, not climate change" is a growing global call, yet its many proponents don't seem to be approached for comment. This omission is standard across South African news platforms -- Daily Maverick, however, is special because it goes beyond "standard" journalism. The call being made in this article is to Daily Maverick, rather than any of its individual journalists.

A comprehensive rejoinder to the comments made by the climate change/energy specialists quoted in recent Daily Maverick articles is not practicable here. I shall, accordingly, address only three issues raised by them.

How to sell your excess solar powerThe household selling of solar power was widely seen as being a "key" aspect of the finance minister's recent Budget. The government, desperate to reduce the burden of rolling blackouts, especially in an election year, welcomes this approval of its new policy which both reduces electricity demand while increasing energy supply. (While the finance minister has not renewed the very limited rooftop incentive...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.