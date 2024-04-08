South Africa: We Need More Diverse Information If Climate Change Is to Be Tackled Effectively

analysis

Readers need information from professional journalists that regularly include -- or at least question -- understandings different from the mainstream ones.

The admirable diversity among Daily Maverick readers makes it unsurprising that, as I suspect, many readers like me will be disappointed by the narrow range of opinions Daily Maverick journalists contact on such controversial issues as climate change.

"System change, not climate change" is a growing global call, yet its many proponents don't seem to be approached for comment. This omission is standard across South African news platforms -- Daily Maverick, however, is special because it goes beyond "standard" journalism. The call being made in this article is to Daily Maverick, rather than any of its individual journalists.

A comprehensive rejoinder to the comments made by the climate change/energy specialists quoted in recent Daily Maverick articles is not practicable here. I shall, accordingly, address only three issues raised by them.

