South Africa: Proteas Women's Stuttering Middle Order Biggest Concern After Shock T20i Series Defeat to Sri Lanka

analysis

A lack of substantial contributions by South Africa's wobbly middle order saw the side fall to their first series defeat to Sri Lanka -- a worrying sign ahead of a T20 World Cup.

The Proteas women suffered their first T20 series defeat to Sri Lanka last week when they were humbled 2-1 by the subcontinent side.

It follows a worrying downward trajectory for the Proteas who have won only four of their last 13 completed T20 matches since the final of the T20 World Cup last year -- where they finished as losing finalists.

The big concern for the Proteas is that this is their final series before the start of the next T20 World Cup in Bangladesh starting in September.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have travelled well in the shortest format recently, having completed a 2-1 series win over England last year.

For South Africa, it did expose a few glaring weaknesses in the squad heading to the global tournament with no scheduled matches to repair the damage.

South Africa's fielding and bowling weren't up with the usual high standards throughout the three-match series with several spilled chances in the field while they failed to defend 137 and 155 in the final two matches.

But the side's biggest worry was the middle order's inability to capitalise on fine starts provided by the consistent top-order.

There is not too much concern, with coach Hilton...