South Africa: Retirement Fund Managers Grow Offshore Exposure, but Local Is Still Lekker Too

7 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

Offshore allocations remain high, a survey shows, but some local sectors look promising.

The 2023 Alexforbes Manager Watch Survey of retirement fund investment managers released this week shows that Ninety One remains the largest asset manager. A 6% increase in assets has solidified its position.

Stanlib retains second place with a 6% asset increase. Coronation attained the third spot with an 8% asset increase, and Allan Gray leapfrogged both Sanlam Investments and Old Mutual Investment Group to clinch the fourth spot.

Multimanager assets continue to grow as the shift from single-manager portfolios continues. In 2023, the total assets under management increased 12% to R7.8-trillion, with the top 10 managers collectively holding 62% of the total assets.

In the Global Best Investment View category, a significant portion of investment managers reflected high offshore allocations. Thirty-four out of 45 increased their global exposure to exceed a 30% allocation, and 11 out of 45 surpassed the 40% mark. Three managers reduced their global exposure and two maintained it at 2022 levels.

The best performer in this category was Abax Investments, which ended the year with a return of 17.3%. Abax noted that all asset classes contributed to the growth, although global equities contributed about half of the fund's total return.

The largest contributors at a stock...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.