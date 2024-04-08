Rwanda: Rusizi - African Swine Fever Kills 100 Pigs

African swine fever has killed, about 82 pigs in Rusizi District, officials reported. African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, whose mortality rate can reach 100 per cent.

Also read: African swine fever kills dozens of pigs in Rwamagana

It was first reported in Rwanda in 2021, in Muyumbu sector, Rwamagana District, when one of the affected farmers lost 32 pigs worth Rwf15 million to Rwf20 million.

The disease was detected in Rusizi in March 2024, Oscar Niyonsansaba, an officer in charge of livestock in this district told The New Times.

"The disease affected 10 farmers and all pigs that were attacked immediately died," he said.

Also read: Rwanda on Swine Fever alert

He said that five sectors in the district have been affected so far. These include Kamembe, Gihundwe, Nzahaha, Bugarama, Nkombo and Gitambi.

Rusizi District has 51, 629 pig population.

Nehemie Niyomuhoza, a pig farmer in Gihundwe sector, said that his one pig was attacked and that he was trying to save over 100 pigs.

"It requires high measures of prevention and livestock insurance. I insured my pigs," he said.

Sale of pigs banned to control disease spread

Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Board (RAB) has obliged farmers to confine their pigs in sheds.

"Transportation and sale of pigs in the markets is halted in Rusizi District until RAB informs if the disease is no longer in the area. Farmers should inform veterinarians when they observe symptoms," reads part of RAB's announcement.

Among the symptoms of the disease include fever which is over 40 degrees Celsius, lack of appetite, failure to walk, shivering, and reddening of parts of the head, abdomen, arms, legs, and others.

Slaughtering sick and dead pigs is also not allowed, RAB noted.

"Farmers are advised to insure their livestock," RAB said. Although the disease has no harmful impact on human health, the economic loss is huge considering that it has no cure or vaccine.