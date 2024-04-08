Rwanda: Kwibuka30 - Honouring Survivors for Choosing Forgiveness to Build a Stronger Rwanda

Three decades have passed since the Genocide against the Tutsi, a horrific stain on our nation's history that will live on for generations to come.

Today, we bow our heads in remembrance of the over one million innocent lives lost in the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the 20th century. We also particularly extend our deepest gratitude to the survivors, those who endured unimaginable suffering and emerged with a strength that continues to inspire many of us.

The path to healing in Rwanda has not been easy. In the face of such immense loss, the survivors were asked for the most profound act of humanity - forgiveness and to extend grace the most undeserving.

They were asked to loosen their grip on the searing pain of betrayal and violence, for the sake of rebuilding a fractured nation. This wasn't a call for forgetting, but for a future where Rwandans could coexist and heal.

This magnanimity by the survivors is a gift we, as Rwandans, must cherish. Their courage paved the way for a national conversation on reconciliation, a cornerstone of our recovery. It allowed us to move beyond the abyss and build a future where the horrors of the past are never repeated.

However, true appreciation goes beyond words. We must translate their forgiveness into action. We must honour their sacrifice by building a Rwanda where every citizen feels safe, valued, and has the opportunity to thrive. This means upholding the principles of unity and justice for which they endured so much.

Let us commit to educating future generations about the genocide, not to foster hatred, but to ensure its lessons are etched in our collective memory. Let us continue to foster a culture of tolerance and respect for human dignity, a cornerstone of a nation truly healed.

The world watched in horror as Rwanda descended into darkness. Today, let them witness our strength, our resilience, and our unwavering commitment to a future where forgiveness paves the way for a brighter tomorrow. Let us honour the survivors, not just with words, but with a Rwanda that embodies the spirit of their unimaginable strength.

However, it still hurts that many survivors, thirty years on, are yet to find their killed loved ones so that they can give them a decent burial. Let the perpetrators and those who bore witness to these massacres come forth and show where all the victims were thrown to bring closure to the bereaved families.