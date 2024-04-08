Rwanda: Kwibuka 30 - Symbolic Tree of Protection, Aspirations, Memory Displayed

Rwandans and friends of Rwanda on Sunday, April 7, commenced activities of the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Running under the theme Remember-Unite-Renew, the commemoration is a moment to pay tribute to more than one million lives lost during the Genocide and reflect on the country's transformational journey in the past 30 years.

The event that brought together different Heads of State, members of diplomatic corps, government officials, and Rwandan citizens, took place at BK Arena, which was symbolically decorated to reflect the memorial theme.

Right in the middle of the Arena stood a tree-like decoration that caught the eye of many. Its branches and foliage, according to organisers of the event, represent the protection that targeted families that could not find during the Genocide, and that Rwandans today can count on.

It also served as the stage.

Its upright trunk echoes the aspirations of the young generation, reinforced by the internal light, and flowing sap of life within.

The roots illustrate the memory of the past that must be preserved, the shared culture on which all Rwandans are anchored, and from which they draw inspiration and strength, to reach for the sky, and build a brighter future.

It is on this stage that a group of Rwandan contemporary dancers from different troops performed a play titled "The Gift of Time" with the director Wesley Ruzibiza in collaboration with Dida Nibagwire, Herve Twahirwa, Samuel Kamanzi, Cedric Mizero, and Cicy Uwera.

The play demonstrated three phases of the country's history of the dark times of the Genocide, the rebuilding of social tissue and the vision of a future where generations will be accomplished without hindrance.