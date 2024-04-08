South Africa: Selokela 'Slu' Molamodi Is a Young Community Leader Talking Her Way to a Better SA

analysis

In 2020, Slu joined Generation G, a coalition between ActionAid, Activate and Sonke Gender Justice, mobilising young people to build a GBV-free society.

Selokela "Slu" Molamodi is a self-professed conversationalist. She is the host of online radio show Hope Alive Breakfast, a writer, a natural leader and a passionate advocate for a society free of gender-based violence.

A prefect in both primary and high school, she now uses her influence to uplift and empower communities to speak up, find their voice and get involved.

As a policy champion at Activate, Slu works as part of a group of young people who host nationwide voter registration workshops.

Together they teach communities how government structures work and how they can get involved, with emphasis on the importance of voting and participating in the Integrated Development Plan process.

She does this as part of their change-drivers youth network, bringing young leaders together from across the country through leadership training and providing access to different opportunities.

Through research, they found that many young people are not interested in the development of their communities because they feel excluded.

"We needed to get young people involved in fighting GBV in our communities. I was...