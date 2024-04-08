Egypt: PM, Al Azhar Imam Discuss Establishment of Islamic Mission City

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb, met with Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Mabdouli on Sunday to discuss the latest developments regarding the establishment of a new Islamic Mission City aimed at accommodating more international students at the Al Azhar institution, said the Al Azhar Sheikhdom in a statement on Sunday.

The Grand Imam stated that thousands of international students from 106 countries enroll in Al Azhar Al Sharif institutions each year, beginning from grade 1 at primary schools to post-graduate studies. Furthermore, Al Azhar institutions offer fully-funded fellowships and scholarships.

The Prime Minister stated that his meeting with the Grand Imam aimed to follow up on the executive work regarding the construction of the new Islamic Mission City in New Cairo, including its financing, management, and operation.

The New Islamic City aims to establish an integrated residential Azhar city to serve foreign students, covering an area of about 172 acres. It is planned that the city will include facilities for male and female students separately, with dormitories accommodating approximately 17,700 male students and about 6,000 female students.

Additionally, the new city will feature a central conference hall, an Islamic Scholars Institute, two main restaurants, educational, administrative, and social facilities, as well as services and infrastructure. Furthermore, it will encompass various sports components and a mosque capable of accommodating 1,500 worshippers.