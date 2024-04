Rabat — The House of Representatives will hold a plenary session next Friday, devoted to the opening of the second session of the 2023-2024 legislative year and the election of the speaker of the lower house for the remainder of the legislature (2021-2026).

This session, which will be held in accordance with the provisions of Articles 62 and 65 of the Constitution and Article 24 of the Rules of Procedure, will start at 3:00 pm, according to a statement by the House of Representatives.