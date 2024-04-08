Zimbabwe: Tragedy As Building's Balcony Collapses in Central Harare

7 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

AN unknown number of people is feared dead while several were injured after the balcony of a dilapidated building collapsed in central Harare on Saturday afternoon.

The sad incident happened at the corner of Chinhoyi and Bank Streets in Zimbabwe's capital city.

The tragedy underscores the urgent need to address the deteriorating state of many buildings, which pose a serious risk to public safety, not just in Harare but across all major cities and towns.

Renowned filmmaker and journalist, Hopewell Chino'ono attributed the incident to the country's comatose economy.

"The collapse of the Zimbabwean economy has brought down the standards expected for city buildings due to corrupt rule and incompetence," Chino'ono posted on X.

Efforts to get comment from police and fire brigade proved fruitless by the time of publishing.(MORE TO FOLLOW).

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.