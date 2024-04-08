Zimbabwe: Newzimbabwe.Com Journalist Scoops Media Excellence Award

Prolific NewZimbabwe.com journalist, James Muonwa, has bagged an excellence award in insurance and pensions reporting, a testament of his literary prowess.

He was announced as winner of the Funeral Assurance Journalist of The Year category at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) at Sango Conference Centre in Harare on Friday.

Speaking after receiving a certificate, shield and cash prize sponsored by Moonlight Funeral Assurance, Muonwa paid tribute to his family and Team NewZimbabwe.com.

"I am forever indebted to my parents who ensured l had a solid educational foundation which shaped my journalism career. Also, the work ethic in our newsroom, which blends youthful and experienced journalists, inspires me to push beyond my capabilities," he said.

This year's event marked the fourth edition of the journalism excellence awards, which were incepted in 2018.

Other winners were Melody Chikono of NewsDay who won the Short-term Insurance category while Taurai Craig Museka came second. Mthandazo Nyoni of NewsDay emerged winner in the Pensions Journalist of The Year category in which Shingirai Vambe of Post On Sunday was runner-up.

In the Life Assurance category, Philemon Mhlanga of Business Times came tops and Calvin Manika settled for runner-up position. Tendai Makaripe and Gibson Mhaka of Chronicle won in the Inclusive Insurance category coming first and second, respectively.

The Economic Contribution category was won by Tawanda Musarurwa of Sunday Mail while Chronicle's Prosper Ndlovu was runner-up.

Journalism intern, Prisca Tshuma scooped the Future Talent Journalist of The Year award and Sunday Mail's Musarurwa was adjudged the overall best insurance and pensions writer.

Guest of honour at the event, IPEC board chairman, Albert Nduna highlighted the nexus between the media and risk management, under which insurance and pensions fall.

"In today's rapidly evolving world of social media, the need for bonafide media has never been greater as they serve as the guardians of truth and the catalysts for change. Individuals and businesses alike encounter risks that can impact their financial stability and operations.

"Insurance is one of the tools that they can use to mitigate these risks by providing financial protection in the event of a loss. To this end, the need for clear and insightful journalism on insurance and pensions has never been more critical," said Nduna.

"Media professionals' commitment to objectivity and unwavering dedication to informing and educating the public is key in shaping our understanding of the world and inspires us to aspire for a better future. Generally, there are myths and misconceptions about insurance and pensions, the world over but the media play an important role in demystifying some of these misconceptions."

He said insurance and pension matters that journalists explore, and the debates they ignite, contribute significantly to shaping public discourse, influencing policy, driving positive change, and ultimately sustainable development.

"That is what developmental journalism is all about, bringing positive change by not only highlighting problems but also identifying and promoting solutions.

"For example, given the effects of climate change on agriculture,especially smallholder farmers who rely on the rains, it is of paramount importance that journalists not only shine a spotlight on the devastation that climate change causes but also educate the public about the importance of insurance in mitigating climate-related risks. That will surely, serve as a catalyst for transformation.

"Tonight, as we recognise and celebrate journalism excellence in the coverage of insurance and pension matters, let us not lose sight of the low levels of consumer confidence in insurance and

pensions. It is important that all stakeholders work together to rebuild trust in insurance and pensions if this industry is to be sustainable."