Ethiopia: Supreme Court Modernizing Justice Institutions to Redress Complaints

- The Federal Supreme Court said it is modernizing courts and justice institutions in order to resolve public grievances related to court proceedings.

Federal Supreme Court President, Tewodros Mihret told The Ethiopian Herald that the Court has been carrying out several activities to realize modern courts and justice institutions in the country in a view to address public grievances pertained to legal process.

Accordingly, he said, "smart code system was implemented and a wide area network and integrated court case management information system are being developed in cooperation with Information Network Security Administration to ensure modern institutions."

He believed that the new system would resolve public complains as it enables the nation to realize digital courts through avoiding the manual approach.

He stated that activities related to encouraging and formulating legal frameworks, enhancing capacity building, and improving procedures will be done intensively to provide a credible, accountable, and responsible court and justice services across the country.

Sidama State Supreme Court President Demissie Dulecha on his part said that modernizing the court and justice system would have a multi-layered significance to work with the people and bring the expected result that the nation needed in that area.

"Courts and Justice Institutions should keep responsibility and play their part independently," he said, adding that the State's Supreme Court is modernizing its system though a lot remain to be done in such case.

Demissie further stated that the Sidama state is working a lot to achieve people's satisfaction through providing effective and proper courts and justice services by 2030.