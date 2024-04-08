Ethiopia: University Expediting Preparations to Launch E-Learning

7 April 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf ENDRIS

- Dire Dawa University said preparations are afoot to transform the traditional education method into digital e-learningaimed at enhancing academic and community services.

Speaking to Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), University President UbahAdem (PhD) noted that the institution is among the five public universities selected by Ministry of Education to implemente-learning system.

Accordingly, she stated that standardized digital multimedia studio has already been built in the university to deliver educational service online and teachers who will deliver the online service have also received training so far.

She further noted that the University has developed five software and applications and licensed for each innovation last year.

All the applications are problem-solving digital products showcasing the University's aspiration in its digital transformation, she added.

With the help of the University's innovation center,Ubah expressed that students are trying hard to bring about new innovations.

Moreover, the University is partaking in the effort to make Dire Dawa smart city. To this end, she stated that her university is supporting the Mayor office that heads the comprehensive measures being taken to categorize the city among the smart ones.

In related news, Ministry of Education has categorized all public universities making them to play specialized role. The Ethiopian Herald has learned that the distribution of technological apparatuses to fasten the transformation is also being carried out across universities.

