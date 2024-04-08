Ethiopia: Ethio - Engineering Group Set to Assemble Electric Vehicles

7 April 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Ethio-Engineering Group will shift to assemble electric vehicles and machines soon, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said, expressing the government's relentless support.

Accompanied by Industry Minister Melaku Alebel, Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime (PhD), and Ethio-Engineering Group CEO Suleiman Dedefo, the DPM paid a visit to the state-owned group's automotive facility in Bishoftu town yesterday.

During a visit, Temesgen expressed the government's avid interest in backing the industry in its transformation phase. "The assembling of petrol and diesel- powered cars will no longer be a reliable business and we need to shift to environmentally-friendly electric vehicles."

The decision to stop importing petrol and diesel cars could be realized by transforming large-scale automotive industries as of the Ethio-Engineering Group. The industry has a capacity and experience that suits to assemble the needed electric vehicles and machinery, he remarked.

Ethio-Engineering Group CEO Suleiman Dedefo for his part said that the group is in a good position of assembling vehicles and industrial machinery.

Headed by the Office of the Prime Minister, a project of assembling touring vehicles is being carried out by the Bishoftu Automotive Workshop. The workshop is assembling agro-processing industries machinery, particularly wheat, potato, and tomato processors.

All these machines are instrumental to ease the work burden that challenges housewives and women in general, Suleiman elaborated.

"The assembling and body repair workshop is also helping us to supply water tanker vehicles and passenger cars to the market. Amid all these achievements, the industry faces raw material shortages though alternative approaches are being implemented."

Industry Minister MelakuAlebel stated on the occasion that the recently adopted petrol and diesel-powered cars import restriction is an opportunity for electric vehicles manufacturing and assembling industries. The market is now lucrative for electric vehicles producers and assemblers."

The minister also revealed the government's attractive incentives to promote green industry.

