Ethiopia: Reform Govt Brings Immense Changes in Addis - Deputy Mayor

- The six-year-long national reform has brought about significant changes that have been greatly benefiting Addis Ababa and its residents, the Deputy Mayor said.

Deputy Mayor Jantirar Abay made the above remark at the public rally that was held yesterday to cherish the achievements made in the past six years with the guiding idea of "We will stand together for the prosperity of our country."

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Mayor stated that in Addis Ababa, the infrastructures that were laid after the reform have brought many changes to the metropolis and its residents. The construction and expansion of parks, roads, and other human-centered projects have changed the face of Addis and ensured the benefit of its residents.

Also, the reform has brought tangible results in Addis Ababa and officials in different capacities have to discharge their responsibility to keep the momentum. In particular, he said market stabilization has been done by providing large financial subsidies to arrest the soaring increase in the cost of living.

Jantirar further highlighted that many students have benefited from the school feeding program and there is also a regular support of educational materials. The reform government will continue to strengthen the work started to address development and related problems in the capital.

Among the messages carried by the demonstrators are "Our peace is in each of our homes," "The prosperity of Ethiopia will be ensured under the leadership of Abiy Ahmed," "Abbay Dam is a manifestation of our unity and strength," and "We will stand firm with the reform government to lift our country to greater heights" and others.

Similar public rallies were held in different parts of the country in support of the achievements of the reform government in the past six years. The rallies were held under the slogan "We will stand together for the prosperity of our country."

BY STAFF REPORTER