Ethiopia: Fiche Chamballala Means to Spread Peace, Unity Across Ethiopia

As Fiche Chamballala is a feast of unity and reconciliation , it has the power to promote peace across the nation , Sidama State Chief Administrator said.

Fiche Chamballala is a celebration that marks transition to a Sidama's New Year. It is also one of the intangible heritages of the country registered by UNESCO in 2016 as a world heritage.

Sidama people hold New Year on a day declared by elders called Ayantus who examine the movement and patterns of moon and stars to determine the exact date for the New Year.

The various clans of Sidama celebrate the New Year in their respective celebration venues called Gudumales.

The state wide celebration of New Year took place yesterday in the states capital Hawasa where the celebration venue is called the Sorresa Gudumale.

Speaking at the Fiche Chamballala ceremony at the Sorresa Gudumale ,the Chief Administrator Desta Ledamo noted that the people of Sidama is endowed with the rich culture which is handed down from ancestors without losing its influence .

Oromia State Chief Administrator Shimelles Abdissa said on the occasion that all Ethiopians should maintain the culture as it helps to ensure peace in the country. "There are more values that bring us closer together than keep us away from each other.So we have to keep up the culture of Chamballala and expand to others."

Culture and Sport Minister Kejela Merdasa said Fiche Chamballaalla as a symbol of peace , development, reconciliation , justice. It also gives due to regard to nature like plants and animals.

Scholars and local people have responsibility to maintain this beautiful culture, Kejela indicated.

During the ceremony at the Hawasa Soresa Gudumale thousands of elders have taken part in the traditional play called Ketala, while youth and children have participated in the celebration playing the Faro and Farie.

A day before Fiche Chamballala ,the Fetora feast which means eve , took place at the Sidama Culture Hall in Hawasa.

The Fetora marks the end of the year and is observed through 15 days of fasting where people cleanse themselves from grudges and hatred before welcoming new year.