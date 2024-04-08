Ethiopia: Ministry Underscores Spurring Startup Technology

7 April 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mengesha AMARE

- The government has been doing all its best to promote the startup technology and other related aspects, so stated Melaku Alebel, Industry Minister.

As to him, the sector is a hub of innovative, creative and competent citizens who have come together, and the government has been encouraging and helping the forerunners of the sector thereby helping the country earn its deserves out of the technology.

Kidus Feseha, who won the 2022 International Startup entrepreneurs award, on his part said that Start up Ethiopia is at its infant stage, but trekking on the right track to push the nation steps forward.

He said, "To persuade people about the great significance of the startup technology were difficult from the very beginning, but it starts bearing fruits. Even investors and other entrepreneurs have been contributing a lot to the development of our Company."

According to Kidus, the policy proclamations that promote the sector are very important and plausible. "What matters is we all are expected to work hard and expand the sector. In the era or ever-changing technology and modernization, an organization or a company is not an office and a physical entity, but a human mind."

He further said that the startup technology needs to be well expanded and well nurtured.

