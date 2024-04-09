Kenyan Govt's Conflicting Narratives Unveiled in Fake Fertiliser Saga

Over the past month, Kenyans have been inundated with divergent accounts from government officials regarding the counterfeit fertiliser crisis.

Top-ranking authorities have issued contradictory statements, revealing a troubling lack of coherence on a crucial issue impacting food security.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, addressing the House Committee, disclaimed knowledge of counterfeit fertiliser circulation, directly contradicting President William Ruto's stern warning against suppliers of fraudulent supplements.

"In our distribution network, we do not have counterfeit fertiliser," Mr Linturi said, attributing the issue to failure to meet Kenyan standards rather than outright fraud.

This discord was exacerbated when Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh halted fertiliser distribution temporarily last month, even as the Agriculture CS maintained there was no counterfeit supplement in the country.

President Ruto, following an unannounced visit to the NCPB Eldoret, issued a resolute warning to perpetrators, vowing to apprehend and prosecute those involved in the illicit trade.

"We will deal decisively with fraudsters attempting to sabotage our food production programme by peddling fake fertiliser," he declared, promising free replacements for affected farmers and staunchly defending the nation's food security.

Subsequently, Dr Ronoh announced compensation plans for farmers affected by the counterfeit fertiliser, with NCPB initiating data collection from impacted individuals.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura disclosed ongoing investigations into the manufacturing and distribution of the alleged counterfeit fertiliser during a recent press briefing.

The uncertainty surrounding the fake fertiliser scandal has left farmers in disarray, prompting some to resort to commercial supplements for their planting needs ahead of the current planting season.

Last year's successful government-backed subsidy programme, which drastically reduced fertiliser prices from Ksh7,000 to Ksh2,500 per 50-kilo bag, resulted in a bumper harvest, underscoring the critical importance of addressing the counterfeit fertiliser crisis promptly and decisively.