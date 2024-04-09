Tanzania: State Pushes for Union Protection, Emblem for the Union Day Cebrations Launched

Dodoma — THE Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said that Tanzanians have every reason to be proud of the country's Union, asking everyone to cherish.

and protect it by all means as it is the main pillar of the nation's development and wellbeing.

Mr Majaliwa made the call yesterday as the country gears to celebrate 60 years of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar on April 26,

2024.

He was speaking in Dodoma during an official launching of an emblem for the Union Day celebrations-the occasion that equally coincided with the launching of a theme for celebrating 60 years of the country's Union.

The theme for the much-awaited celebrations is '60 Years of the United Republic of Tanzania: We are United, We are Strong.' The launched emblem contains pictures of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Speaking at the event that was attended by various top leaders, the Prime Minister said that the Union has continuously remained as a catalyst for development, insisting that it has also contributed to calmness, integration and strong economy adding that it was a clear example in Africa and the world at large.

"This is a unique Union of its kind in Africa and in the globe which has intensified brotherhood and sisterhood in both parts of the country, because it started with mixing sand from both parts but today,

we are mixing blood," he added.

According to him, despite minor challenges, Tanzanians have always remained united and strong and that whenever union vexes arise, both

sides have always maintained dialogue in reaching a unified consensus.

"This is one of our national values that we need to cherish and protect at any cost, therefore, I ask all Tanzanians to continue maintaining it because there are many nations in the world that united

but later failed to maintain their Unions," he added.

Premier Majaliwa further used the occasion to provide a schedule for the Union Day Celebrations which kick off on April 14 in Zanzibar where President Mwinyi will officiate the launching, which will coincide with the business exhibitions for Union institutions.

According to him, there will also be exhibitions at the Mnazi Mmoja Grounds in Dar es Salaam on the Mainland side that will be officiated by Zanzibar's Second Vice-President Hemed Abdulla.

"The celebrations will also be accompanied by the launching of development projects between April 15 and May 2024," he noted.

On April 22, 2024 at Dodoma's Jamhuri Stadium, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango is expected to officiate National Prayers that will be attended by clerics from all denominations.

Mr Majaliwa also said that on April 23, 2024 at Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam, President Samia is expected to launch a book containing a history of the Vice-President's Office.

The next day on April 24 at State House in Dar es Salaam, Dr Samia is expected to commission national medals to different personnels who have an outstanding contribution to the Union.

In the similar schedule, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr Dotto Biteko is expected to officiate the Union symposium scheduled to take place at Tanganyika Packers.

The climax of the Union Celebrations according to the PM is expected to be officiated by President Dr Samia at Uhuru National Stadium on April 26, 2024.

Speaking at the event yesterday, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Dr Selemani Jafo said that within three years of President Samia in power, about 15 Union contentious matters were resolved. So far, there are only four pending unresolved union matters.

The event was also attended by the Minister of State in the Second Vice-President's Office responsible for Policy, Coordination and Zanzibar House of Representatives, Hamza Hassan Juma.

Prior to welcoming the Prime Minister, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs), Jenister Mhagama said that with 60 years of the Union, Tanzania was now being led by a woman President who has indeed shown her ability to lead the country and the world that Tanzania remains strong, united and powerful.